US (GN): Content mod­erators are being asked to sign forms stating they understand the job could cause post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), accord­ing to reports. The Finan­cial Times and The Verge reported moderators for Facebook and YouTube, hired by the contractor Accenture, were sent the documents. Moderators monitor objectionable ma­terials and often view hun­dreds of disturbing images in a day’s work. Accenture said the wellbeing of work­ers was a “top priority”. In a statement the company added only new joiners were being asked to sign the forms, whereas exist­ing employees were being sent the form as an update. “We regularly update the information we give our people to ensure that they have a clear understanding of the work they do,” Ac­centure said in a statement. Accenture is a professional services company hired by firms including Google, Facebook and Twitter. Its contractors work as out­side monitors for social media sites to remove any inappropriate content. The job often requires watching and listening to disturbing posts that can be violent or sexual in nature. Both The Verge and Financial Times report that modera­tors were sent documents that required to them to acknowledge the mental health risks of the role. “I understand the content I will be reviewing may be disturbing. It is pos­sible that reviewing such content may impact my mental health, and it could even lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),” the statement read.