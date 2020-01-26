Share:

PESHAWAR - The federal government has sought names of em­ployees and officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government for Hajj 2020 ‘Muavin’. The federal government has directed KP govern­ment to send names of 28 employees from Grade 7 to Grade 12 and 4 officials of Grade 17 to Grade 19.

The Ministry of Re­ligious Affairs has in­formed the provincial government in this re­gard. About 14 officials of Grade 7 to Grade 17 while 2 officials of Grade 17 to Grade 19 will be se­lected through related committee that would be sent to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as ‘Muavin’ during Hajj 2020.

The provincial govern­ment also directed to not include anyone as alter­nate, but to send final list as no changing of any type will be made later on in the list.