MULTAN - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused in the judge video scandal and got his transit remand, here on Saturday. According to official sources, the accused Nadir Khan, son of Nisar Ahmed, was arrested over his close relationship with the main accused Tariq Mehmood, son of Saifuddin Sadiq. He was also allegedly involved in making an objectionable video and blackmailing Muhammad Arshad Malik. The FIA sought three-day physical and transit remand of the accused to recover incriminating evidence.