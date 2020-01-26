Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that the government had ensured independent working of all institutions including National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and there would be no compromise on elimination of corruption.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Shaukat Bhatti, MNA Nawab Sher and others here, he said that even the opponents of Prime Minister Imran Khan could not point finger at his honesty, while Supreme Court has also declared him as ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that first time after year 2015, softening of travel restrictions to Pakistan by Britain was indeed a positive change and big news for Pakistan.

He said that all the international institutions were praising of Pakistan’s economic development and reforms in various sectors, and investors from across the world were turning to Pakistan, which proved that they reposed full confidence in the policies of present government.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that media itself now raising questions on the ‘transparency’ of Transparency International as it had used the data that actually of 2015 and 2017 when there was PML-N government in Pakistan. Transparency International, he added, had put all this data on the website and its Corruption Perception Index, in point of fact, showed the public opinion about corruption during Nawaz government and not during the PTI government.

He said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan took such measures, which have no precedenct in the past, for elimination of corruption and ensuring transparent accountability.

It had been more than one and half years of PTI government and no corruption scandal had so far been surfaced against ministers or any other personality in the government, he mentioned. He was of the view that problems of 70 years cannot be resolved in mere one and half years however “we will fulfill our promise of uprooting the menace of corruption and resolve all other public issues. Transparency and supremacy of the law and the constitution in Pakistan will be ensured at any cost.”