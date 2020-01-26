Share:

ISLAMABAD - Despite the recent agreement between the government and opposition for ensuring legislative business in a hasty manner, both sides are expected to lock horns over legislative business related to amendments in NAB and elections laws.

The National Assembly had recently seen unity between the treasury and the opposition to run the house according to the established parliamentary norms.

The difference of opinion may soon emerge on amendments in NAB and elections laws, background discussions with the opposition and government senior members revealed.

The ruling party (PTI) is in these days busy in addressing the reservations of both of its important allied partners [MQM-P and PML-Q], which are currently annoyed on different matters.

In such a situation, it is a bit hard for the PTI’s stalwart to carryout legislative business on important matters by ignoring its major strength in the National Assembly.

The government is in bit of trouble to convince the opposition on the amendments in laws so it might once again adopt a way to do legislation through ordinances or pass the bill with majority of votes. Avoiding possible uproar from opposition, it would have to take all the allied partners in the loop about any move.

Talking to The Nation, PML-N parliamentary leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif said the government should not go for important legislation without taking opposition into confidence. “Both government and opposition should respect the agreement to run the house smoothly according the rules,” said the PML-N’s leader, adding that the opposition would advise the government to not affect the Parliament at any issue.

It may be mentioned here opposition had recently opposed the government’s move for passing bills [in the shape of ordinances] without conducting debate in standing committees.

Avoiding unparliamentarily norms, both the government and opposition had agreed to take ‘reciprocal steps’ to improve the deteriorating assembly environment.

In the reciprocal steps, the government had agreed to withdraw 11 ordinances compelling the opposition to withdraw a no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri. The government and opposition have recently been engaged in inconclusive rounds of talks about amendments in NAB laws.

Under the ordinance, the powers of NAB would be curtailed, keeping in view frequent complaints of the bureaucracy and the business community.

Other major opposition party– PPP is seemingly also not in a mood to adopt lenient approach with the incumbent government about legislative business. “If the government backtracked from its agreement about legislative issues, the Parliament would suffer ultimately,” said PPP’s MNA Abdul Qadir Patel.

Another MNA from PPP Shazia Marri said that the government and opposition have number of inconclusive meetings on NAB laws. “If the government side would try to bulldoze it with its majority in the National Assembly, how it can pass from the Senate,” she said, mentioning that the government has no majority in the Senate to pass any bill against the wish of opposition.

Political observers viewed that the ruling party has to play smartly for any of legislation in the future. The PTI should address the reservations of MQM-P and PML-Q as early as possible to at least save its majority in the National Assembly.

Talking to The Nation, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier said that there should be consensus between government and opposition on legislative business related national issues. “Legislative issues on national issues should be resolved amicably,” he said, adding that he would play his actual role as custodian of the house to run the Parliament as per parliamentary norms.