KARACHI - Sindh Healthcare Commission, in collaboration with Medical Microbiology and infectious diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP), held fourth Infection Prevention & Control basic workshop here at SIUT on Saturday.

People, including doctors, nurses and administrators of 20 hospitals (Public & Private), attended the training session. After imparting training to the participants in infection prevention & control, SHCC will conduct Clinical Audit of these hospitals.

Directorate of Clinical Governance & Training, Sindh Healthcare Commission held a meeting for Infection Prevention and Control Task Force.

Dr Minhaj Qidwai, Dr Sharaf Ali Shah, Dr. Khanani, Dr. Imran Soomro, Jibran, Riffat, Roshan and Dr Faiza Bhutto attended the meeting.

In the meeting it was decided to start pilot project at Larkana in collaboration with HCEs’ where incinerators are available for disposal of medical waste while other clinics will dispose of medical waste at these points.

Dr. Faiza Bhutto from SHCC Clinical Governance team also attended infection prevention and Control meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho where matters regarding infection prevention & control measures at provincial and district levels were discussed.

Directorate of Licencing & Accreditation, SHCC received 41 new applications for registration in this week. Till date total number of applications for registration reached 10,447.