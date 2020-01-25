Share:

LOS ANGELES -Jessica Simpson wants to make her new tell-all memoir into a movie.

The 39-year-old singer-actress releases her autobiography ‘Open Book’ - which has been guided by the journals she has kept since the age of 15 - in February and she is hoping to turn the tome into a biopic about her career as a pop star then actress and her life away from the spotlight.

The book delivers ‘’love, laughter, tears and truth in every page’’ including all the details of her marriage and divorce from Nick Lachey, and union to second spouse, former NFL star Eric Johnson, 40, and their life with their kids, daughter Maxwell, seven, son Ace, six, and 10-month-old baby girl Birdie. A source told the new issue of National Enquirer magazine: ‘’It’s been a while since Jessica had any offers she likes so she decided to take things into her own hands and produce her own film.’’ If the movie gets the go-ahead it will be the first time Jessica has been involved in a cinema project since she appeared as herself in Mike Myers’ 2008 comedy ‘The Love Guru’.