LAHORE - A delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum led by its President Ch. Akbar Gujjar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office today. Vice Chairman LDA Sh. Muhammad Imran was also present on this occasion.

Usman Buzdar assured the lawyer community for solving their problems and said that facilities are being created in the lives of people belonging to all segment of the society. CM said that he himself is a lawyer and fully understand the problems of the lawyers. Lawyer’s community play an important role for ensuring the justice to the common man. He said that Sehat Insaf Cards will also be distributed among the lawyers community and the procedure is being evolved in this regard. He told that Funds will be given for the Lahore Bar Hospital and the government is reviewing a proposal for setting up hostel for lawyers in Lahore. He said soon a convention of lawyers from all over the province will be held and package for lawyers will be announced in that convention.

He said that in a society where there is no justice, there is a law of jungle as societies without justice do not exist for a long time. Justice is utmost necessary for the Socio-economic development of the society.

He said that Tehrik-e-Insaf is the name of our party and we are torch bearers of justice. He said that problems of the lawyer’s community will be solved on priority basis. The lawyers while talking to the Chief Minister said that we are your soldiers and standing beside you. Delegation include General Secretary Amjad Shehzad Zuberi, Senior Vice President Syed Farhan Ali Senior Vice President Zulfiqar Ali and VP Nauman Aziz Qureshi were also present on this occasion.