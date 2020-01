Share:

Mananwala - A man strangled his wife to death over domestic dispute in Mananwala. Ijaz Ahmad had a dispute with his wife, Muqaddas Bibi and strangled her in Sacha Soda, a village of Mananwala. The woman died at the spot while alleged killer fled. Police reached the scene and shifted the dead to local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Investigations have been commenced after case registration.