Share:

KARACHI: - Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Saturday took notice of the news regarding alleged issuance of fake challans in the transfer of plots in katchi abadies and formed a committee to probe the matter.

In a statement, the minister said the alleged involvement of Katchi Abadies Authority staffers in the process of making invoices through fake stamps was also being investigated. Murtaza Baloch has already appealed to the people through media that they should receive and submit the challans in banks by themselves to remain safe from any kind of fraud.