KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the local government department to expedite the process of procurement of snorkels, fire tenders and tractor trolleys for local bodies (LBs) of the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah, Minister for Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, SPPRA DG Raheem Shaikh, Consultant Niaz Soomro and others.

The provincial government plans to provide snorkels at all the divisional headquarters, while tractors trolleys, fire brigade and garbage disposal vehicles as well as garbage compactors to the municipal committees and towns.

Around 15 snorkels, 89 fire tenders and a large number of refuse vehicles, compactors and fire tenders would be purchased at the cost of about Rs4 billion and Rs1.5 billion have been allocated for the purpose for the current year, 2019-20.

The snorkels would be provided to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Qasimabad Municipal Committee and Nawab Shah, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Larkana divisional headquarters. These divisional headquarters, except Qasimabad, have no snorkel to extinguish fire, if erupts in a high-rise building.

Out of 89 fire tenders, 15 would be provided in Karachi, 10 in Hyderabad, eight in Larkana, six in Shaheed Benazirabad, four in Qasimabad and other cities.

Similarly, tractor trolleys, compactors would be provided to the towns and municipal committees.

The chief minister directed the minister for local government to revise the list of municipal committees and towns so that the largest, in terms of population and works, could be provided fire brigades on priority basis in the first phase and to the remaining bodies in the second phase.

The chief minister also directed the minister to issue strict instructions to all the local bodies of the province, including those in rural areas, to ensure proper cleanliness of the streets and roads and maintenance of their sanitation system.

The meeting decided to invite international tenders as well so that they could compete with local firms.

Geo Information

System (GIS)

Minister for Local Government and Forest Syed Nasir Shah told the chief minister that he had worked out a plan to develop Geo-Information System (GIS) of all the forests in the province.

The chief minister asked the minister to involve the Board of Revenue’s automation unit for GIS as it had the required technology.

The chief minister said that the GIS system would enable the provincial government to monitor activities in forests, and to see whether those people given forest land were complying with the conditions prescribed for the land allotment or not.

The chief minister said that the time had come to take maximum benefit from the latest technology.