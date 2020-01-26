Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China are gaining strength with each passing year.

Felicitating the people of China on the occasion of Chinese New Year, she tweeted that the friendship with China is our great asset.

Firdous Ashiq Awan pointed out that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was another bright manifestation of everlasting friendship between the two countries. She said these zones would give impetus to exports, promote local industries and help achieve sustainable economic growth. She said China has always stood by Pakistan in the hour of trial. On Kashmir dispute, she said China emphatically supported Pakistan’s principled position. On the other hand, the SAPM added the protection of media workers’ due rights was a priority of the government. “After resuming the charge of my office, I have taken several concert steps for the betterment of media workers. Protection of media workers is government’s responsibility,” she continued.

Talking to media in Islamabad, she said the salary related issues of media workers would soon be resolved in consultation with all stakeholders. The PM’s aide expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of a private media channel’s cameraman Fiaz Ali.

She announced a support package of one million rupees for his family and assured to provide job to Fiaz Ali’s brother in information ministry and a home for his family under Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme for the needy persons.

She also announced to support Fiaz Ali’s parents under Benzair Income Support Programme.