LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit to Lahore today( Sunday) where he will be briefed on performance of Punjab government. During the visit, the prime minister will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. PM Imran will meet provincial cabinet members. Current situations regarding wheat and flour crisis as well as inflation in the province will be come under discussion. According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also preside over a number of important meetings during his stay in the provincial capital.