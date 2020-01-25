Share:

ISLAMABAD-Local police, in a crackdown against gangsters have arrested four accused for snatching valuables from the people at gunpoint.

Shams Colony police have arrested a gangster involved in snatching bikes at gunpoint.

According to the officials, the police arrested Shoaib who used to snatch motorcycles from the city, especially along the IJP Road. They also recovered a snatched motorbike from the accused. The police have been directed for the arrest of other accomplices of the accused.

Meanwhile, Sabzi Mandi police arrested three accused involved in street crime. The accused were also involved in injuring a person in sector I-10 during dacoity bid.

The gang used to loot people in the areas along IJP Road and then escape to other areas of the twin cities.

The police also recovered the snatched mobile phones, motorcycles and weapons from the accused.