ISLAMABAD - PPP Senator A. Rehman Malik in his second letter dispatched on Saturday to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged him to “file a lawsuit in International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accomplices for their crimes against humanity and genocide in Indian Occupied Kashmir.”

While addressing a press conference, Rehman Malik advised the foreign minister to follow the precedent set by Gambian Minister of Justice and Attorney General Mr. Abubacarr Marie Tambadou who picked up courage and presented the case of Rohingyan massacre before the ICJ and won it proudly.

The senator asked if a small country like Gambia can stand for Rohingyan Muslims why can’t Pakistan go to ICJ and ICC for Kashmiris being suppressed by India. He said, “I would like to place on record highest appreciation to Mr. Tambadou for filing lawsuit against Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, ruling leader of Republic of Myanmar for massacre of Rohingyan Muslims in Myanmar.” He said that he along with legal fraternity and human rights organizations will file lawsuit in the ICJ if government continues to shy away its responsibilities. “Despite passage of 174 days of longest-ever curfew in IOK, we could not bring any relief to the oppressed people of Kashmir,” Rehman Malik noted.

In his letter, Senator A. Rehman Malik writes, “I would also like to refer my earlier letter dated 19th November 2019 wherein I had requested you to kindly proceed against India replicating the action taken by Mr. Tambadou against Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi.” He adds, “It must mention here that earlier there were certain apprehensions about this lawsuit filed by Gambian Minister against Myanmar but the UN’s highest court has recognized the sufferings of the Rohingyan Muslims, justifying my stance.’’

The letter further states , “The ICJ has ordered the Government of Myanmar to halt acts of genocide against Rohingyan Muslims.” Senator Malik wrote to Qureshi that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his military associates should be dragged to ICJ“for unprecedented crimes against humanity in terms of mass murders, mass blinding, enforced disappearances, torture, rapes, political repression, and suppression of freedom of speech of Kashmiris which are being committed by the present BJP government as well as the governments before.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an active member of RSS (a terrorist organization), which has been involved in the massacre of Muslims since its inception,” he said. “Alone, from January 1989 till 31st January 2018; 94,644 innocent Kashmiris have been killed, 7,099 were killed in custody, 11,042 women were gang raped and 7,485 were injured by pellets.”

In the letter, the senator said that India is committing violation of all the global treaties by not allowing the human rights bodies to access Kashmir to observe and report the human rights violations there.

“It is the 174th day of Curfew in Kashmir and India has increased the number of troops in Kashmir to the level of above 7,00,000 to ruin the peace of innocent Kashmiris who are struggling for their right of self-determination as per the resolution of UNSC dated April 21, 1948,” the letter addressed to FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi reads.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also involved in cleansing of Muslims by settling RSS trained families in Kashmir by allotting lands and houses to them in Kashmir so that the Muslims living there can be reduced as a minority, despite of the fact that Muslim population is in majority in Kashmir.”

At the end of his letter, the PPP senator has urged the foreign minister to please move a lawsuit in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice based on the above proposed legal course of action.

Answering a question, senior PPP leader said that he has taken notice on the report released by Transparency International on corruption in which Pakistan is ranked 120 out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), 2019.