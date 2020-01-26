Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided in principle to adopt Zainab Alert Bill to ensure safety and wellbeing of children in the province.

This was announced by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a tweet on Saturday, he said that child abuse cases were always traumatic to hear and were the government’s biggest concern.

The chief minister said, “This is another leap in our mission of providing our children with safest possible environment.”

“We have principally decided to adopt ZainabAlertBill to ensure safety and wellbeing of children in Punjab,” he added.

Earlier, Jan 10, the National Assembly had unanimously passed the Zainab Alert bill introduced by NA Standing Committee on Human Rights, which defines the law for the response and recovery of missing children.

The government and opposition joined hands to unanimously pass Zainab Alert bill which paves the way for penalising culprits in crimes against children from 10-14 years to life imprisonment.

PTI Punjab ticket holders call on CM

PTI’s ticket holders of Punjab for National and Provincial Assemblies called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in 90-Shehra-e-Quaid-e-Azam, here today. Matters regarding strengthening of party, solution of the problems of constituencies and increasing the liaison with the people came under discussion during the meeting. Chief Minister announced the development work in the constituencies of ticket holders and said that the development works will be carried out in the constituencies of ticket holders on preferential basis besides giving them respect as they are an asset for the party.

He said that development works in the constituencies will be made with the consultation of ticket holders. Usman Buzdar said that he will also meet with ticket holders in the district, besides meeting with district president and general secretary.

He said that together we will move ahead in the journey of public service. He stated that the ticket holders are my arms, we will take them along in the journey of public service. He said that we will work mutually in the mission of development and progress of the people of the province.

Senior Leader Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Jahangir Tareen said that ticket holders are the assets of PTI. Winning or losing are the part of the politics. He said that strengthen the ticket holders is actually strengthen the party as they have taken thousands of votes form their constituencies. He said that process of consul in future as well. Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat said that government is struggling for solving the problems of constituencies of ticket holders.

He said that ticket holder will be taken into the confidence regarding the development work of their constituencies. He said that under the leadership of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, no stone will be left unturned for solving problems of constituencies of ticket holders.

Ticket holders also gave suggestions regarding the solution of problems of their respective constituencies. Usman Buzdar assured them solving the problems of their constituencies. Senior Leader Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Sahabzada Muhammad Mahboob Sultan, Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat, Member Punjab Assembly Shehbaz Ahmed, Member Punjab Assembly Musarat Jamshaid Cheema and Secretary Good Governance Committee Ejaz Minhaas were also present in this occasion.