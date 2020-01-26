Share:

LAHORE - Qasim Ali Khan of Gymkhana on Sat­urday, January 25, 2020 held on to his top position on the leader board and looked certain to restrain his ad­versaries from making any kind of impact on his winning march during the 2nd Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament, which entered the final phase at the par 72, Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

With two rounds scores of gross 71 in the first round, followed by a reli­able and unfaltering round of 73 gross, Qasim has compiled a two rounds ag­gregate score of 144 and through this remarkable attainment, his standing enables him to appear as a hot con­tender for the championship title.

From the competitive angle, his nearest challenger still remains Ghazanfar Mehmood of Wapda, who seeks honors and victory not only for himself but also his parent depart­ment. This urge however can only be fulfilled if he can perform with abun­dant excellence in the final 18 holes to be contested today (Sunday). No doubt Ghazanfar has the ability, the expertise and adeptness and it has to be seen whether this champion can raise his competing appetite and craving to the required peak. Scorewise Ghazanfar has an aggre­gate score of 147 and is placed three strokes behind the leader Qasim.

Another seasoned contender is Mohsen Zafar, who came up with the best round of the day, a two under par gross 70 and jumped a few places to seize the third position on the lead­erboard. Moving into the final round, Mohsen enjoys a standing that makes him look like a threat to the top two hot ones. Others in line are Ashiq Hus­sain of Multan at an aggregate score of 153 followed by M Arsalan at 154 and Damil Ataullah at 155.

In the amateur net category, the as­sertive one is Omar Farooq of Lahore Gymkhana. He duplicated his first round score of net 69 with another