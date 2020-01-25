Share:

FIA arrests accused in judge video scandal

MULTAN (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused in the judge video scandal and got his transit remand, here on Saturday. According to official sources, the accused Nadir Khan, son of Nisar Ahmed, was arrested over his close relationship with the main accused Tariq Mehmood, son of Saifuddin Sadiq. He was also allegedly involved in making an objectionable video and blackmailing Muhammad Arshad Malik. The FIA sought three-day physical and transit remand of the accused to recover incriminating evidence.

Commissioner for linking B’pur with N-5 Motorway

BAHAWALPUR (STAFF REPORTER): Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has sent a letter to Chairman Planning and Development Board Lahore requesting him to link up Bahawalpur with Karachi-Lahore N-5 Motorway through a two-way road from city. According to letter, a dual road will be helpful for people of Bahawalpur and Lodhran to travel through Motorway lessening their travelling woes. In this connection the commissioner has already asked GM National Highways South Punjab for preparing a feasibility report.

16 workers injured in accident

FAISALABAD (APP): Sixteen workers including 15 females were injured in an accident in area of Khurarianwala police on Saturday. Rescue 1122 spokesman, a bus was carrying the workers of a local mill when it collided with a vehicle (dumper) near Khurarianwala Chowk. As a result, bus driver Abrar Hussain and workers -- Jahan Ara, Bania, Sabah, Gulshan, Shehnaz, Farrukh, Saadia, Ayesha, Sidra, Nabeela, Sidra, Uzma, Saba, Parveen and Rohi received injuries. Rescue 112 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital.

Encroachments removed in Sialkot

SIALKOT (APP): The district administration removed encroachments created by shopkeepers along commercial buildings and private hospitals, at Commissioner Road here on Saturday. Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbul supervised the anti-encroachment operation, conducted by Sialkot Municipal Corporation.