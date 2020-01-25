Share:

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to conduct third party audit of construction of Walayat Complex on the state land and 48 other private housing societies, informed spokesman on Saturday.

He said this decision was made during the 46th governing body meeting.

After detailed discussions, governing body also approved establishment of day care centre for children of RDA employees, revision/enhancement of development charges for adjusted properties, and establishment of Information Technology Wing.