Rawalpindi-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza visited the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA) and inspected the vaccination counters established for screening of passengers arriving into Pakistan from China, to stop outbreak of coronavirus here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by experts of World Health Organization, officials of Civil Aviation Authority and the management of airport.

Dr Mirza inspected the three counters set up at IIA and witnessed the screening process of passengers. Speaking on the occasion, he said all the passengers coming from China to Pakistan are being tightly screened by the medical experts and senior doctors at the camps.

He said the counters would also check those passengers who are taking connecting flights.

He said the students studying in China are also being focused at IIA and other airports of country. He said the health authorities in Pakistan are so much alert and conscious that the luggage of passengers is also being sprayed to stop spread of infection.

He said the doctors and paramedics of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Poly Clinic, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital are also present at the three counters to examine the passengers and to provide them vaccination.

“Similarly, the ambulances services of twin cities have also been put on high alert to counter any untoward situation,” he said.

Dr Mirza also rejected the reports about outbreak of coronavirus in Pakistan.

“A research has revealed that this virus has only been found in China because Chinese people eat different kind of food and the experts believed that the virus got transmitted from any food item. In Pakistan, situation is much different,” he said.

He said Pakistanis used hygienic food which has no such virus. Coronavirus is a disease which can be transmitted to another person through sneezing and cough. The Pakistani health authorities are fully prepared to tackle any such situation.