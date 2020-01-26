Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Cap (retd) Muhammad Usman has issued order to send back employees in their respective departments by cancelling their general duties at P&SH Secretariat. Meanwhile, CO Lahore has written a letter in this regard. Employees from various districts including Lahore were posted on general duty in the Secretary’s Office. A few days ago, Muhammad Usman had ordered the cancellation of general duties. The secretary said timely delivery of health services and facilities to the people across the province was a top priority. Strict legal action would be taken against those staff who will not be on duty in their assigned districts, he added.