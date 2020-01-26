Share:

The Sialkot district administration has announced seeking technical assistance from Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) for establishing standard traffic signals, zebra-crossings, removal of encroachments from roadsides, footpaths, establishment of tyre busters, traffic area marking, area signage and traffic sign boards in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir stated this while addressing an important meeting of the City Traffic Management Committee on Friday.

He said 16 critical points had been identified in Sialkot which would be taken care of.

The DC directed the officials of Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot Traffic Police to prepare feasibility report for the project.

He also directed the district administration to ensure early removal of all illegally established bus stands in the city and construct general bus stands to ensure smooth flow of traffic.