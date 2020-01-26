Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has said that sincerity of purpose and devotion are the avenues, which lead to success.

“The education you are receiving here will open up new vistas of knowledge for you. Remember, that sincerity of purpose and devotion is the avenues, which lead to success,” said the Air Chief, while addressing the students during the 15th Founders’ Day of Sargodhian Spirit Trust Public School at Rashidabad. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

Addressing at the occasion, the chief guest lauded the efforts of wld Sargodhians, who very aptly utilised their potential, skills and knowledge to pay back to the nation what they had received years back from PAF College, Sargodha, and their Alma Mater. The Air Chief congratulated the school administration for wholesome personality development of the young boys, which is a testament to the care, affection and guidance that they received from their teachers. ”

He also appreciated the initiative taken by the school administration for providing the need-based scholarships to deserving students. Highlighting the great role of teachers in nation building, he said that the teachers have been entrusted to prepare young minds to serve the nation, which is, indeed, an immense obligation to fulfil.

Earlier, Air Cdre (Retd) Nayyar Qayum Khawja Principal Sargodhian Spirit Trust Public School, Rashidabad presented the annual report. The chief guest also distributed prizes to the winning houses and individuals. Shahbaz House lifted the coveted Falcon Trophy for being overall Champion House of the Year.

The students of the school presented an impressive Gymnastics and Martial Art display and a well-synchronized P.T show. A large number of serving and retired defence personnel, teachers, senior bureaucrats and parents of the students also attended the ceremony.

Rashid Memorial Welfare Organization (RMWO) was set up by a group of retired PAF officers in 1998 to spread education and give opportunity to the talented, but disadvantaged children by offering them scholarships. The vision of the founders is to provide quality education to the children of less developed areas of the country to make them useful members of the society.