SKARDU - Fresh spell of rain and snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan is expected to continue till Monday (tomorrow).
Snowfall recorded in Skardu, Astore, Kalam, Bagrote and Gupis during past 24 hours.
The lowest minimum temperature in Pakistan reported in Skardu on Saturday with minus 20°Celsius, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.
According to reports, in upper areas of Gilgit-Baltistan minimum temperature has dropped to as low as minus 25 Celsius. The people have been restricted to homes due to fresh spell of snowfall.
Gilgit-Skardu Road has also been blocked due to land-sliding. The passengers stranded at the road have been rescued by the military troops and transported by helicopters.