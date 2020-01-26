Share:

KARACHI - The CRD Task Force of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday caught 1,400 residents of Baldia Town allegedly involved in directly stealing gas through rubber pipes.

The SS and CGTO departments of the company have doubled their efforts to take those people stealing gas to the task.

The SSGC teams have been able to achieve notable successes over the past couple of weeks.

Only recently, Gas Utility Court judge in Larkana has convicted three persons, who were accused of stealing gas, namely; Bashir Ali Jatoi, Rustam Ali Jatoi, and Shoukat Ali Jatoi. The culprits, after completing their prison term, will also be liable to pay a fine of Rs5,000/ each.

In another case, Gas Utility Court and district & sessions judges in Sukkur convicted the accused Gul Bahar. The accused had concealed information from the judge and upon conviction was sent to the Central Jail.

A Provisional Theft Gas claim of Rs84,100/ was issued against Sadaqat Ali, of Karachi, who had to pay the fine to the authorities.

On the other hand, raids are being conducted in the industrial, domestic, and commercial areas of SSGC’s franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

FIRs have been lodged against 37 culprits, who were found involved in tampering of gas pipelines through underground and overhead clamps. The authorities removed all illegal connections on the spot.