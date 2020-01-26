Share:

BAJAUR - The security forces foiled a terrorism bid in Bajaur tribal district by seizing huge quantity of explosives from a vehi­cle near Bajaur Sports Complex here.

Security officials told media persons here on Saturday that the explo­sives were recovered from a vehicle near Ba­jaur Sports Complex during intelligence-based operation. They said that a suspect was also ar­rested in the action who believed to bring the ex­plosives to the District Headquarters Khar for terrorism activities.

Following the infor­mation, the officials told a contingent of security forces dispatched to the area, cordoned off the locality and impounded the vehicle. They added that the suspect was later shifted to the unknown place for interrogation.

Meanwhile, on special invitation of Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation and on the di­rection of Riaz Mehsud, Commissioner Malakand Division, Imran Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Shangla held open court session with Shangla’s coal mine workers in Punjab School of Mines, Katas near Choa Saidan Shah in District Chakwal.