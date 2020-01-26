Share:

MOHMAND - The local tribesmen of Mohmand have demanded of the TESCO and district administration to stop excessive power outages in various areas and localities of the tribal district. The demand was made in a Khuli Kutcheri held here at Ghalanai Jirga Hall of Mohmand Tribal district here on Saturday. The Khuli Kutcheri was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Iftikhar Alam. Large number of locals along with youth of the area participated in Khuli Kutcheri and appreciated the initiative of the provincial government for hearing/redressal of their grievances at their doorstep. MPA Nisar Mohmand urged the TESCO officials to immediately stop irregular loadshedding in the area and ensure maximum power supply to the tribesmen. MPA flayed the TESCO officials that they have given double sources connections to the blued eyed peoples while general consumers were living in dark nights.