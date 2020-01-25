Share:

The government’s hard work in getting Pakistan’s name removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list is paying off; member countries must now recognise that monumental progress has been made in the last ten months. Beijing is already in our corner, but the fact that the US, the UK, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have offered no recommendations or objections means that we might soon be in the clear.

We are not quite there yet; the final decision has to be announced, but it is important to remember that our progress in countering money laundering and terror-financing were not the only issue to begin with. Diplomatic engagement was needed and this is where the government’s work has truly shown itself. Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the Foreign Office have worked hard to try and move past the grey list issue, and it is hoped that the efforts finally bear fruit.

Demonstrable progress has been shown on 14 points out of 27, the ones that are left are being worked on earnestly. Terror financing links through the banking network have been clamped down upon, and this greater transparency in the financial sector will ultimately lead to increased accountability across the board.

As expected, India is not too pleased with the lack of censure by other countries within the body. Their own problems at home and Pakistan’s success simultaneously is not palatable to the Modi government. Pakistan can no longer be used as a deflection from the repressions of Muslims within India. The hawks on the other side are rightly concerned about reducing international stature, but they should not be surprised. One cannot encourage terrorism on their own soil and accuse others of doing the same.

Once the FATF issue has been resolved, the Foreign Office must also go on the diplomatic offensive and work towards greater international engagement on the Kashmir issue. The government has already been consistently raising its voice but getting our name struck off the grey list will give us some diplomatic currency to work with. Passing this test was important; what comes after will take us further towards improving our own economic situation and perhaps an improved ability to fight India’s hate-filled narrative on the international stage.