SIALKOT/ SARGODHA-Three persons, including a woman were killed in a road accident on Chawinda-Zafarwal-Pasrur road on Saturday. According to police, the accident took place near Matta Hariyaan village, in Pasrur tehsil, where two motorcycles collided with each other.

As a result, Inam Khan, Iqbal and Razia Bibi died on the spot.

Volunteers of Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police are investigating.

Anti-locust awareness workshops begin

Special teams of agricultural department has started anti-locust awareness workshops for local farmers in the district. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot Mir Muhammad Nawaz said the agriculture department experts were telling the preventive measures to avert attacks of locusts on seasonal crops. They said that beating of drums and using fire crackers could also be helpful to get rid of locusts attack in fields.

The ADC (Revenue) said the district administration had also set up a special anti-locusts cell in DC Office for proper awareness of farmers. He said the Sialkot agriculture department had also been put on high alert following the possible attacks of locusts in fields in Sialkot district.

3.5 Kgs Hashish seized,

19 arrested

Police have arrested Nineteen (19) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman on Saturday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 19 accused recovering 3.396 Kilograms Hashish, 220 gram Heroin,160 bottles of liquor, 2 Pistols 30 bore, 3 Rifles 44 bore and 1 Gun 12 bore from them.