Turkey is resolutely standing with the Libyan people in their hour of need, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

He was speaking at a joint news conference with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune following their bilateral meeting in the capital Algiers.

”We are determined to stand by our Libyan brothers,” Erdogan said.

He said Ankara wanted to ensure peace in Libya and prevent foreign intervention against the UN-recognized government.

"We fully support the political process embraced by Libyans and led by the U.N. to achieve cease-fire,” Erdogan said, referring to the deal reached in Berlin earlier this month.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

The two leaders during their meeting discussed possible cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, defense and tourism.

They signed an agreement to establish the Turkey-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council.

Erdogan said they are eyeing a trade volume of $5 billion between the two countries.