Spanish La Liga favorites Barcelona unexpected loss against Valencia on Saturday has put the team’s top position in jeopardy.

Valencia took the lead in the 48 minute when defender Jordi Alba scored an own goal.

The home team's forward Maxi Gomez made it 2-0 in the 77 minute to clinch victory for Valencia.

Barcelona is currently leading the La Liga with 43 points and is in a nail-biting race with bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Real Madrid, also with 43 points, will face Real Valladolid on Sunday as "Los Blancos,” or The Whites, will have an opportunity to take sole possession of first place lead.

Valencia moved to fifth place with 34 points.