Share:

Pakistan is facing severe water scarcity and is not far away to classify in scare countries. Water is widely wasted by the people of Pakistan without having knowing its importance. Moreover, the crisis is going worse day-by-day. In Pakistan we can observed that water wasted in the houses, offices and factories. Drinking water also wasted by many people. Pakistan having less shortage capacity of the water, which was the major problem and the available resources, are continuously losing their capacities like Mangla, Chahsma and Tarbela dams that cause reduction of Water. Unfortunately, the government of Pakistan is unable to build consensus between the four provinces to construct more dams for the reservation of water. We can only get rid of this self-created crisis, if the federal government and governments of all provinces take strong initiative regarding this issue.

HADIA AZIZ,

Islamabad.