Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian Army, in yet another incident of ceasefire violations, resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, injuring an unarmed civilian, said the Pakistan military.

Indian forces deliberately targeted the civilian population in Chirikot Sector along the LoC, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations directorate.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire along LoC in Chirikot Sector, deliberately targeting civil population. As a result, a 21-year-old woman, resident of village Serian, sustained critical injuries,” said the ISPR statement.

Later, the injured was evacuated to nearby a medical facility, it added.

Ceasefire violations by the Indian troops have increased since the February 27 air battle, in which two Indian fighter jets were shot down and the pilot of one downed aircraft was captured.

More than 1,267 incidents of ceasefire violations by Indian troops were reported last year in which at least 47 people, mostly civilians were martyred and more than 241 injured.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here and registered Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control, resulting in critical injuries to an innocent civilian lady.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and pose a threat to the regional peace and stability.

It was also emphasized that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. It was also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.