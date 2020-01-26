Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and Federal Minister Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema have said that women are important pillar of society, representation is essential in every field including politics, religious and education.

A delegation headed by Bahawalpur Women Chamber of Commerce President Shirin Arshad called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and Federal Minister Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema at their residence here on Saturday.

Delegation included Aalia Khan, Rabia Arshad Khan, Nighat Mahmood, Afshan Kaleem, Fatima Deewan and Madam Yasmin. The delegation apprised Speaker Parvez Elahi about their sectors problems.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that women are very important pillar of our society, skillful women need to move forward for progress, in every field including politics, religion and education women should play their role.