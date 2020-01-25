Share:

FAISALABAD-A youth committed suicide in the area of Sitiana police on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a 27-year-old Khushnood Zaman of Ravi Garden Sitiana Road became dejected over domestic disputes and committed suicide and ended his life by shooting himself. The body was handed over to the area police and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Sitiana police on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Abdus Shakoor was going on motorcycle when his two-wheeler struck against a parked trolley near Khannuana Adda at Sitiana road. As a result motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Factory worker

burnt alive

A factory worker was burnt alive in fire incident in a cotton factory at Daewoo road here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that fire erupted in a local factory due to short-circuiting which engulfed the entire factory. Fire fighters rushed to the spot and controlled fire after hectic efforts. A factory worker Shahid received burn injuries and died on the spot.

Girl burnt, two

others injured

A minor girl was burnt while her two brothers received burn injuries in a fire incident in Samanabad police area on Friday night.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that fire erupted in a house (hut) of gypsy family from a stove which engulfed the entire hut.

As a result, 6-year-old Ayesha daughter of Imran totally burnt while her brothers - Irfan (4) and Suleman (2) received burn injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted injured to Allied Hospital.