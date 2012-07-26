SYDNEY (AFP) - A Canadian naval officer arrested this year for allegedly leaking secrets may also have compromised top level Australian, British and American intelligence, a report said Wednesday. Jeffrey Delisle, a naval intelligence officer, was charged in Canada in January with communicating over the past five years "with a foreign entity, information that the govt of Canada is taking measures to safeguard". On Wednesday the Sydney Morning Herald, citing Australian security sources, said Delisle also allegedly sold to Moscow signals intelligence - information gathered by the interception of radio and radar signals - collected by the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.