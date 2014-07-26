QUETTA : Some unidentified armed men killed two policemen in a targeted firing in Sariab area here on Friday. According to police sources, both the policemen, identified as Munir Ahmad and Naseebullah, were on their way when some unknown gunmen opened fire with sophisticated weapons, injuring them critically. Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and hurried the wounded policemen to Civil Hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries on the way. The gunmen, however, managed to escape from the scene.