Islamabad - King Abdullah’s Relief Campaign for Pakistani People (KARCPP) would build 5,000 houses to help accommodate the displaced families of Pakistan.

So far the organisation has constructed 2,000 houses in different flood-stricken areas of Sindh province. The keys of these houses had been given to the families displaced due to heavy rains and floods.

The project of housing is being completed in phases. The areas where these houses are being constructed for flood-hit people included Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umer Kot, Dadu, Mitiari, Tharparkar and Kashmore.

“The families affected by the calamity have moved in these houses and enjoying basic facilities,” said Dr Khalid M.Al-Othmani, Regional Director of KARCPP while talking to reporters.

Saudi Arabia has provided the amount collected from the Saudi public donations to express solidarity and bring the cherishing movements back to the faces of the people who were facing the difficulties emerged after the natural calamities in their areas.

“Saudi Arabia had announced to build 5000 houses to support and provide shelter to the people of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgti-Baltistan,” Dr Khalid further stated.

Strengthening the relations with the people of Pakistan, he said, Saudi Arabia is engaged in the relief and construction projects, including Basic Health Units, schools, and water filtration plants worth millions of US dollars in various districts of this country.

He said that all these public welfare projects are being completed under the guidance of Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia who is also the Petron-In-Chief of this organisation.