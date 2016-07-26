LAHORE: The police busted a female robbers gang comprising three members besides recovering a vehicle, motorcycle and other looted valuables today.

According to details, the police on public complaints of surge in robbery incidents conducted operation in Ghaziabad locality of the provincial capital Lahore. During operation three women robbers identified as Shabnam, Rabia and Kaneez wanted by police in several cases were detained.

The police also recovered a vehicle, one motorcycle, jewelry, looted cash and other valuables from the possession of the arrested robbers.

The police confiscated the recovered looted valuables, vehicle and motorbike and after registering a case against the nabbed female robbers started investigation.