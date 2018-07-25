Share:

SIALKOT-The Hajipura police registered a case against 52 PTI workers and 12 PML-N workers for attacking each other’s gatherings. The police booked the PTI workers for attacking the PML-N election hall, ransacking it and conducting firing.

As a result a panic was created and harassment spread in the vicinity on July 23. The accused include Ansar Latif Tarar , Rashid Ansari, Afzal alias Billu Butt, Rizwan Butt, Hassan Butt, Mehar Jawad and Mehar Amir Habib.

The police charged the PTI workers for torturing several PML-N activists including Ali, Nadeem, Fiaz Ahmed and Ashiq with wooden sticks and iron rods. Police registered the case (No.628/2018) under sections 109, 148, 149, 337-H(II), 380, 427, 457 and 506 PPC on the report of incharge PML-N’s election hall Safiyan Tariq Hussain. Police have started investigation with no arrest.

Meanwhile, the Hajipura police also registered a case against 12 accused activists of PML-N including Ghulam Meeran Cheema, Haji Sikandar Kumhaar, Safiyan Butt and Tillu Butt for attacking a PTI rally on Hajipura Road in the same night.

The PTI candidate Usman Dar in NA-73 constituency was leading the rally, when the PML-N accused activists allegedly attacked the rally by hurling stones and bricks besides conducting firing on the rally.

As a result, three PTI workers Waqar, Rehman Shakur and Sultan were injured seriously. The injured were admitted to a local hospital in critical condition. Police have registered the case (No. 630/2018) under sections 148, 149, 337-H(II), 427 and 506-II on the report of Ansar Latif.