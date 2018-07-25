Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the people of Kashmir will never be intimidated by India and they will continue their resolute struggle towards attaining their right to self-determination.

The president made these comments while meeting Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, the federal minister for kashmir affairs, who called on him at the President House.

During the meeting, the AJK president informed the federal minister of the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that Indian occupation forces had unleashed a new wave of aggression in IOK and were committing gross human rights violations.

He added that innocent unarmed Kashmiris were being brutalised and tortured on a daily basis, simply because they demand an end to the oppressive Indian rule in IOK. India, he said, was continuously violating the ceasefire agreement and engaging in unprovoked fire across the Line of Control and the Working Boundary resulting in the loss of life, property and livestock in AJK.

The federal minister condemned the massive human rights violations taking place in IOK. She said that Pakistan had and would continue to raise the issue of Kashmir at all the international forums. She said that the people and government of Pakistan would continue their moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people on attaining their right to self-determination.

President Masood informed the minister that the AJK Government was focused on economic and infrastructural development all over Azad Kashmir, with emphasis on developing road infrastructure, hydropower generation, skill development, industry, tourism, health, and agriculture. He said that AJK is now a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and four major projects including two hydropower projects, one Special Industrial Zone in Mirpur, and the Mansehra-Mirpur Expressway connecting all the division of AJK to the main CPEC route.

Ms Bharucha said that the Government of Pakistan was aiming at holistic development throughout Pakistan and similar support would be provided for the AJK government to help achieve their annual developmental goals.

The AJK president hosted a dinner in the honour of the visiting minister and her delegation. Dr Bushra Shams,; Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum, Dean Sciences and Engineering University of AJK, Prof Rehana Kousar, and Sajida Gillani also attended the meeting.