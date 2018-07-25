Share:

NEW YORK:- Yoko Ono has announced that she is releasing a new album at age 85, saying that her lifelong message of peace was sorely needed in 2018. “Warzone,” which will come out on October 19, will revisit songs penned by Ono since 1970, concluding with “Imagine,” her seminal pacifist anthem with her late husband John Lennon. “The world is so messed up. Things are very difficult for everybody,” she said in a statement. A statement from her representatives added: “It is not too late to change the world. We need Yoko now more than ever.”