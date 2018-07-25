Share:

GUJRANWALA-Like all over the country, the polling process in Gujranwala remained continued from 8.00am to 6.00pm amidst strict security arrangements.

Overall polling process also remained peaceful except some minor clashes occurred between PTI and PML-N workers. There was a short but heavy rainfall in Gujranwala which created some troubles for the voters and polling staff.

National cricketer Hassan Ali cast his vote at Ladhewala Warraich, while former defence minister cast his vote at Satellite Town polling station. Khurram Dastgir Khan while talking to the media complained about the slow voting in various polling stations.

He said that if polling process completed in fair and impartial way, Shehbaz Sharif will be the next PM. After completion of polling process, counting of ballot papers was carried on at polling stations.

MAN HELD WITH FAKE STAMP

MAN HELD WITH FAKE STAMP

Police arrested a man outside the polling station and recovered fake polling stamps from him. It was reported that a suspicious man was standing outside a polling station set up at the Quaid-i-Azam Divisional Public School; the police recovered fake ballet papers stamps from him and started investigations.