Share:

According to 2018 data large number of death rate increases due to diarrhoea. However, 90% of them are children and these children soon meet their maker. Beside this, in 2017 report 43% of people suffer from diarrhoea among them 36% are children. In 2018 due to high temperature more than 27,000 people suffer from diarrhoea. Our future successor are leaving the world due to It diarrhea is fundamental disease but yet there is no quick treatment yet by this small disease people meet their maker. However, I really request to health minister to prepare a quick treatment for this disease.

QANDEEL SHAKIR ALI,

Kech, July 7.