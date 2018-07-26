Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's demand to extend polling time.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Raza to discuss the demand raised by PML-N. After consultation, the ECP decided not to extend the time and the voters present in the premises of a polling station at the end of polling time would be able to cast their votes and that no person would be allowed to enter the polling station after 600 pm. The PML-N sought extension in the polling time for an hour because of the slow polling process.

Earlier, PML-N leader Mushahid Hussain Syed wrote a letter to the ECP, demanding the electoral body to extend the polling time. The letter was sent through fax and also released to the media.