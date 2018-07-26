Share:

Rawalpindi - The incidents of violence and verbal clashes among the supporters of different candidates, presiding officers and polling agents were also reported in different areas of city as polling concluded on Wednesday. The police and Pakistan army troops, however, controlled the situation by timely diffusing the situation.

According to details, a verbal clash occurred between a female assistant presiding officer (APO) and polling agent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in polling station number 36 (Women) established in a school in NA-59 at Adiala Road when the polling agent accused the APO of urging an old woman to stamp on the jeep, the election symbol of Independent candidate and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Due to tension, the polling process was halted for a few minutes. However, troops of Pakistan Army and the policemen came forward and cooled down both the females. While talking to The Nation, the APO said that she was just guiding the old woman about the process of voting since she was too old to cast the vote herself. She denied the accusation that she asked the old woman to stamp the jeep. PTI polling agent identified as Hina, while opposing the APO, said that she herself saw the APO holding the hand of the old female voter to stamp on the jeep. She alleged that the APOs deputed there were involved in rigging. On this, a troop of Pakistan Army came forward and snubbed both of them and ordered them to continue the polling process without further confrontation. Similarly, scores of PTI and PML-N supporters and voters clashed with each other at a male polling station set up in Government Degree College for Women in Dhoke Hassu, the area of NA-62. Barrister Danial Chaudhry and Malik Shakeel Awan of PML-N and Ijaz Khan Jazzi contested elections from NA-62 and PP-18. The irate voters and supporters pelted each others with stones. Reportedly, some voters and supporters sustained minor injuries. A heavy contingent of police, troops of Pakistan Army and Dolphin force also rushed to the site and controlled the situation. Later on, the protestors were dispersed peacefully. SHO PS Ratta Amral was not available for his comments.

Meanwhile, a brawl also took place between former MPA Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhatti and a supporter of PTI outside a polling station in Gujar Khan Area. According to sources, a voter identified as Saqib, a resident of Harar Changa Bhangyal came to cast his vote in favour of the PTI candidate. However, ex-MPA Shaukat Aziz Bhatti raised an objection and barred the person from entering in the polling station. On this, Maj (retd) Tariq Bhatti, a supporter of PTI, confronted Shaukat Aziz Bhatti. The locals came forward and calmed both men. Shaukat Aziz Bhatti was present in the polling station to support his brother Faisal Bhatti, who is contesting general elections 2018 as an independent candidate.

ECP Chief visits judicial complex, polling stations to observe polling process

The Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan on Wednesday visited the city and observed the polling process and control room set up in the Judicial Complex.

According to details, Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan visited various polling stations in Rawalpindi to observe the polling process in connection with general elections 2018. The polling stations that the Chief Election Commissioner visited include Divisional Public School, Dhoke Kala Khan, Shamshad (Number of polling stations 53 to 63 for PP-14), Pir Mehar Ali Shah-Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), Murree Road ( Number of polling stations 193 and 195 of NA-62 and 69 and 71 for PP-16) and Government Degree College for Women, 7th Road, Sattelite Town (Number of polling stations 211, 212, 214, 216, 218 And 220 for NA-62 and 87, 88, 90, 92,94 And 96 for PP-16). The CEC later on went to Judicial Complex where he monitored the performance of officials working in control room established by District Returning Officer. The CEC also inspected the Election Cell. The security personnel had barred the journalists from carrying cell phones and cameras for coverage of activities of CEC.

City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan provided foolproof security to Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan upon his arrival in Rawalpindi city. The Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, (ECP) Justice (r) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan expressed satisfaction over arrangements made to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and was briefed by the district officers about arrangements including security finalized to ensure peaceful elections.