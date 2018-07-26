Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has failed to ensure smooth power supply on election day despite its claims of zero loadshedding, as several areas faced frequent power tripping during the timing of polling.

The voters and polling staff complained of a number of power tripping and short-hour electricity shutdown due to rains particularly in Sheikhupura and Kasur areas.

Officials said that Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Pervez Chattha had constituted special teams which remained alert to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the polling stations in its domain on the day of general election 2018.

They said that due to rains and windstorm feeders were tripped in Sheikhupura and Kasur areas which were later restored by the Lesco field staff. They said that in case of any emergency regarding power supply during the general election, the special Lesco teams continued to resolve the problem immediately.

They mentioned that on the special directives of the CEO, all the XENs kept on monitoring the power distribution operation in their respective circles.

They added that all the SEs (Superintending Engineers), XENs, SDO (Sub-Divisional Officers) and entire field staff remained on duty a day before polling and on the polling day to rectify instantly any emergency situation due to power suspension.

They said that LESCO also made sure 100 per cent electricity supply to all offices linked to the election process. Besides, field store managers of all the company's divisions had also been provided additional transformers and related equipment to cope with any power breakdown.

Officials said that putting its entire 200 field formations offices on high alert, the Lesco had constituted special teams to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during general elections in the areas of Lahore, Kasur, Nankana, Okara and Sheikhupura.