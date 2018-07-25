Share:

KAMALIA: Kamalia Municipal Committee [MC] Chief Officer Rao Hamid Raza told the media that the fire brigade vehicle had a mechanical engine problem and it had been sent to Faisalabad for repair. He urged the citizens to contact Rescue 1122 in emergency.

The MC chief officer also inspected the installation of sewer line at Bank Road and expressed discontent at low pace of work. On the occasion, he directed the contractor to accelerate the work process.

He stated, “Considering the possible heavy rain season, it is imperative to complete the work as soon as possible to drain away all the rainwater without any hindrance.” He told the media that he was monitoring the entire project personally and also checking the pace of work on a daily basis.