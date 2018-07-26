Share:

It is significant to utter that mental health remains highly neglected in Pakistan with a cheap devotion of 0.04% budget where is almost 20% Pakistani population is suffering from mental disorders. However, this population includes children, women and mostly prisoners and the fact is that our behavior towards those mentally ill prisoners is extremely in human and doesn’t serve the objective of criminal justice. There is a critical need for judiciary to comprehend the nature of mental illness. However, any compressive legislation should aim to develop services for the integration of mental health resources, protect the right of mentally ill, and establish specialized services for vulnerable segment of population particularly the prisoner. Unfortunately such policy are not effectively implement in our country, and the most startling case of Ahmed Ali and Hayat shows the muddy face of our judiciary system.

ZOHRA ALI JAN,

Kech, July 7.