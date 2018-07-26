Share:

SYDNEY:- Mitchell Johnson will never again appear on an Australian ground as a player after calling time on his Big Bash League career. His manager revealed the extended nature of the upcoming BBL season's schedule was the primary reason behind the decision. The tournament's new format features 14 games in a home-and-away league system, which his manager Sam Halvorsen says "is just too much for someone who turns 37 at the end of the summer." Johnson led the Perth Scorchers bowling attack for the past two seasons.–Agencies